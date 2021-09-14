Brewster, Robinson pick up weekly honors

West Virginia’s two starting center backs, senior Jordan Brewster and junior Gabrielle Robinson, were both honored this week after leading the Mountaineers to a pair of clean sheets.

Robinson earned a nod as the Big 12 Defender of the Week, the second such honor of her career. The Springfield, Virginia native played all 110 minutes of the Mountaineers’ scoreless draw against No. 24 Georgetown on Thursday, holding the Hoyas to just two shots on net. Robinson came back on Sunday, helping to prevent Saint Francis from registering a single shot all game, and adding an assist.

Brewster was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s National Team of the Week as the tandem to Robinson on the back line. While helping keep both Georgetown and Saint Francis scoreless, she also added an assist against the Red Flashes.

Brewster is the only Mountaineer to play all 650 minutes so far this season, and has proven herself as a leader on the pitch as one of the team’s captains.

“I’m so happy for both Jordan and Gabby, who have been working hard to get these shutouts and make sure the back line is working hard and working together,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “This is so exciting for two of our upperclassmen to be getting the recognition they deserve.”