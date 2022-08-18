Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

With the honor, Brewster earns her third consecutive nod on the watch list, becoming the first Mountaineer to be named to the list in three straight seasons since Kadeisha Buchanan in 2014-16. Buchanan was the eventual MAC Hermann Trophy recipient in 2016.

Brewster is the eighth player in program history to be named to the prestigious list in consecutive seasons and is the 15th different Mountaineer to be named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List, while WVU has had 23 total selections on the list, including nine semifinalists, since 2003.

With the latest recognition, at least one Mountaineer has been named to the award’s watch list in each of the last 12 seasons. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.

Brewster was named a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American in 2021, her second All-America nod in as many seasons after she was tabbed to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team in 2020-21.

A co-captain for WVU for the past three seasons, Brewster played all 1,922 total minutes of game action for West Virginia in 2021. She helped the defense record 11 shutouts, including nine in the regular season, the most since 2017. She also started all 20 matches last fall and tallied six points (2G, 2A), earning All-Big 12 First Team honors.

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy at the end of the season based on voting by Division I coaches. From those candidates, three finalists will be determined for the coveted award.