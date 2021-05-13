Brewster tabbed United Soccer Coaches All-American

Junior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced on Thursday.

Brewster earned a spot on the second team and becomes the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an All-America accolade. The honor is the first of her career.

“We are so proud of Jordan,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “It’s great that all her hard work has been recognized with this elite honor. There are only a select few that can say they are an All-American, so it’s a very exciting moment for her.”

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster started all 14 games and tallied 1,300 minutes played for the Mountaineers this season. The co-captain logged four points (1 G, 2 A) on five shots and anchored the WVU back line, which tallied three clean sheets on the year. WVU conceded just 5.3 shots per game in 2020-21.

Brewster was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team last fall. She also was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in January. Additionally, she appeared on the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region First Team earlier this week.

With the honor, WVU has now totaled 56 total All-America honors in its 25-year history. Brewster is West Virginia’s first All-American since Bianca St. Georges (second team) and Rylee Foster (third team) were honored by the United Soccer Coaches in 2018.

WVU finished 10-3-1 on the year, including 7-2 in Big 12 action, and qualified for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation.

