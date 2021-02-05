Briason Mays, Noah Guzman enter transfer portal

Two more Mountaineers announced Friday that they are moving on from West Virginia football and entering the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Briason Mays was the first to do so on Twitter, stating he will enter the portal with three remaining years of eligibility. The redshirt sophomore saw action in 15 games in his WVU career, including 11 starts. Mays also started the final four games of the 2020 season.

“I will always treasure the memories and great friendships I have made in Morgantown,” Mays wrote in a Twitter post. “Morgantown and WVU will always be a special place to me. I am excited to see where this road takes me!”

Guzman announced his intention later on Friday afternoon, also with a tweet.

“My time at West Virginia University has been nothing but a blessing and has given me an opportunity to better myself as a player and as a man,” he wrote. “I appreciate WVU and the football program for blessing me with an opportunity to play the game I love. Thank you to the coaches, strength staff, support staff, and thank you to the fans and the state of West Virginia for taking me in with opens (sic) arms and supporting a kid from California.”

The junior safety appeared in eight contests in 2020, making nine total tackles. He finished his career with 25 appearances and 42 tackles.

Mays and Guzman are the 14th and 15th Mountaineers to hit the portal this offseason, according to 247Sports (however, running back Alec Sinkfield is not named on that list, despite announcing his move on Jan. 29). WVU is dealing with a wave of transfer portal entrants across the Big 12, with the fourth-most transfers in the conference thus far.