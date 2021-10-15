Bridges leads Gold team at Gold-Blue Debut

Sophomore Jalen Bridges had 21 points to lead the Gold team to a 74-57 win over the Blue team in the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by New Coke Zero Sugar, at the WVU Coliseum Friday night in front of approximately 5,000 fans.

Bridges, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, was 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. He also had a game-high eight rebounds. Isaiah Cottrell and Kobe Johnson each had 16 points for the Gold. Johnson was 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Jamel King had seven points, Taz Sherman had six points, Pauly Paulicap had four points and Malik Curry had four points and a game-high seven assists to pace the Gold. The Gold team was 11-of-22 from 3-point range.

For the Blue, Sean McNeil had 16 points, while Taj Thweatt had 14 points. Other double figure scorers were Gabe Osabuohien with 10 and Dimon Carrigan with 10. Seth Wilson had four points and Kedrian Johnson had three points for the Blue.

The Blue team led 40-34 at halftime before being outscored 40-17 in the second half. The teams played two 15-minute halves.

The Mountaineers will return to the Coliseum in two weeks for a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.