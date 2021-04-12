Brophy’s play vs. Baylor earns spot in SportsCenter Top 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Another day, another Mountaineer featured on SportsCenter Top 10.

WVU baseball third baseman Kevin Brophy produced a spectacular defensive highlight in Sunday’s 8-4 win over Baylor, which earned him the No, 4 spot among the top 10 plays of the day.

WVU women’s soccer goalkeeper Kayza Massey also appeared on SportsCenter Top 10 after making a fabulous diving save against Virginia that salvaged a 1-1 draw for the Mountaineers in extra time.

WVU baseball returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Marshall.