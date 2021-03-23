Brown announces addition of Ciarrocca to WVU football staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Kirk Ciarrocca will join the Mountaineer coaching staff as an offensive analyst.

“I want to welcome, Kirk, his wife, Kim, and his family to Mountaineer Football,” Brown said. “I have known Kirk for many years, having worked together on the staff at Delaware. He brings years of successful experience and will be a valuable member of our football program.”

Ciarrocca joins the Mountaineer staff after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State during the 2020 season. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota for three years.

In 2019, the Golden Gophers posted a 10-win regular season for the first time since 1905. The offense finished No. 3 in school history in scoring offense and No. 2 in passing offense. Ciarrocca was selected as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, signifying the top assistant coach in the nation.

Ciarrocca came to Minnesota after serving as the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan (2013-16). The Broncos thrived in 2016, averaging 41.6 points per game (ninth most in the nation) and set program records in points (582), total yards (6,737) and touchdowns (75). This came after setting records in the same categories in 2015.

While at Delaware (2002-07), he was instrumental in the development of Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco and was a member of the 2003 National Championship staff. Ciarrocca’s Blue Hen 2007 offense ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense, passing offense, third-down conversion and red-zone scoring.

Ciarrocca’s coaching career began at Temple, where he assisted the offensive staff and served as the on-campus recruiting coordinator from 1990-91. He worked with Western Connecticut State as the passing game coordinator in 1992, and at Delaware Valley College, as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks and receivers coach in 1993. He returned to Western Connecticut as the offensive coordinator for two seasons before heading to coach in the Ivy League for seven seasons, first coaching the wide receivers at Princeton (1996-99) and then wide receivers at Penn (2000-02). The Quakers had the top ranked passing offense and claimed the 2000 Ivy League championship.



Ciarrocca was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rutgers (2008-10) and coached the quarterbacks at Richmond in 2011, before returning to Delaware to coach the running backs in 2012.



A native of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, Ciarrocca earned his bachelor’s degree in sports administration from Temple in 1990.

He, and his wife Kim, have a daughter, Colby, and a son, Cade.