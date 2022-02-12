MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has announced the addition of a new offensive assistant.

According to a release from the team, former Coastal Carolina assistant Tony Washington has been hired as WVU football’s wide receivers coach. Former quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan will also become West Virginia’s new tight ends coach, rounding out the offensive staff.

“I am excited that Tony is joining the Mountaineer football program,” Brown said in a statement. “He has had a successful career, not only as a player, but also as a coach, who has proven he can motivate, lead and develop players. He was recently recognized by the AFCA as one of its 35 coaches under 35. He will be a good addition to our coaching staff and our program.”

The addition of Washington and reassignment of Reagan completes Brown’s overhaul of the offensive coaching staff following a 6-7 finish in 2021. In January, Brown announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who comes to WVU after a three-year stint at USC.

Washington comes to WVU after serving as the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina for the past two years. During that time, the Chanticleers were one of the most successful programs in the nation, posting a 22-3 record and 14-2 mark in the Sun Belt Conference while spending most of that time in the national polls.

“Working at West Virginia University and on the football staff for outstanding coaches and respected men like Neal Brown and Graham Harrell is not only a great opportunity for me personally and professionally but also for my family,” Washington said in a statement. “The football program has a winning history with a lot of tradition that I look at with a great amount of respect. I look forward to working with a great group of coaches and players at WVU. I can’t wait to get started.”

In 2021, Coastal Carolina’s offense was one of the most explosive units in the nation, ranking among the top FBS teams in a variety of categories. The Chanticleers won 11 games and spent the majority of the season ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Washington replaces former WVU receivers coach Gerad Parker, who is no longer listed on the team’s roster and is reportedly set to join the coaching staff at Notre Dame. Parker spent the last two seasons at WVU.