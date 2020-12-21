Brown: Mountaineers excited to cap pandemic-shortened season with trip to Liberty Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football head coach Neal Brown and director of athletics Shane Lyons officially accepted a bid to the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl Sunday night via Zoom.

After a regular season that ended abruptly with the cancellation of the Oklahoma game, Brown said his players are excited to have one more opportunity to compete.

“We’re using this game as a way to salute our seniors as they’re leaving,” Brown said.

After a seven-day dead period due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and corresponding contact tracing within the program, WVU recently resumed team activities. Brown said his squad has already completed two light workouts and will begin to ramp things up in practices this week.

The head coach is also looking forward to participating in a history-rich bowl game against a history-rich football program in Tennessee.

“We look forward to getting to Memphis,” Brown said.

Brown also shared some personnel notes. He said linebacker Tony Fields is the only Mountaineer who has opted out of the bowl game. Fields announced last week that he will forgo the bowl game as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

But as one recent transfer exits the picture, another has become eligible: safety Scottie Young, who sat out the entire regular season, announced Sunday that he is set to make his Mountaineer debut at the Liberty Bowl.

Brown compared Young’s season to that of fellow defensive back Alonzo Addae, who used his ineligible season after transferring in 2019 to develop into the player that tied for second on the roster in tackles this season.

“We’re gonna get him ready to play,” Brown said.

WVU takes on Tennessee Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.