Brown, Mountaineers still seeking more signees, transfers to bolster recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football’s 2021 signing class is still under construction, according to the team’s second-year head coach.

During a video conference on National Signing Day, Neal Brown explained that the Mountaineers still plan to ink two more high school commitments in February. In addition, they’ll pursue several four-year transfers as the NCAA ponders a likely rule change that would grant immediate eligibility to first-time transfers.

While WVU addressed needs with its 16 signees Wednesday, Brown still wants to bolster the roster in several spots.

“We’ve got to continue to improve and make strides on the offensive line. We’ll never turn down a playmaker at wideout,” Brown said. “On defense, the key area of need is at linebacker, both at the high school and probably the transfer route as well, and then we’ve got to continue to build our depth at the defensive back position, and just like I said at receiver, we’ll never turn down a true playmaker on the defensive line, either.”

Brown added that the 16-member class was kept intentionally small to provide some flexibility to WVU as it pursues multi-year transfers.

WVU added eight players on offense: two linemen, two running backs, two tight ends, a quarterback and a wide receiver. The highest-rated prospects in this recruiting class play on the offensive side of the ball, including lineman Wyatt Milum, wide receiver Kaden Prather and running backs Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr.

On defense, the Mountaineers primarily built depth on the line and in the secondary by adding three players to each position group on signing day. In addition, Ja’Corey Hammett, the team’s top-rated defensive recruit, signed as a bandit.

WVU also inked Florida native Davis Mallinger, who played wide receiver in high school and is listed as an athlete on official releases from the program.

West Virginia’s seven-day inactive period also expired Thursday, and Brown indicated that the team will return to practice soon as long as its players are COVID negative. WVU paused all team activities a week ago and cancelled its game against Oklahoma due to a rise in virus cases and corresponding contact tracing within the program.