Fabianich comes to WVU from the Dallas Cowboys by way of Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the hiring of long-time NFL scout Drew Fabianich as the General Manager, Director of Scouting for the Mountaineer Football program.

“Drew is a strong addition to our football staff and brings more than three decades of experience in both the pro and college ranks with him,” Brown said. “He has a great reputation in the NFL and around college football for his scouting knowledge, player development and personnel decisions. He is very well connected in the game and will not only be a valuable asset to our coaching staff but also to our players. I know he will make a positive impact on Mountaineer football.”

Fabianich comes to West Virginia after spending the past year as the general manager and director of scouting and development at Auburn. Fabianich brings 37 years of teaching, coaching, talent acquisition and performance evaluation at all levels. He spent more than 18 years as part of the scouting department with the Dallas Cowboys, including his last 14 as a national scout.

In his role at WVU, Fabianich will organize, scout and oversee all aspects of game analysis and game planning for the football program, and will work with the football head coach and administration on all aspects of roster management. He will assist in identifying and evaluating prospects and with all areas of player personnel and recruiting.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Mountaineers,” Fabianich said. “I have been to Morgantown many times in the past and appreciate the tradition and the passion that surrounds the program. I share Coach Brown’s vision and direction for the team, and I look forward to helping him and the entire staff build a championship program, now and in the future.”

He joined the Cowboys in 2003 as a Southeast and Midwest scout until he was promoted to a national scout in 2005. He scouted, evaluated and graded their national prospects. Dallas had one of the highest percentages of NFL Pro Bowlers drafted in the NFL, having 67 pro bowl appearances during his tenure.

Prior to that, Fabianich spent 18 years as a college and high school coach. His career started in 1986 at Mesa State (Colo.), as the quarterbacks, wide receivers and passing game coordinator for two years before becoming a graduate assistant at Baylor.

He then was the defensive ends coach and special teams/defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee (1990-93), defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Tennessee-Martin (1994-98), defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Louisiana-Monroe (1998-01) and the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at W.T. White High School (2001-03) before starting with the Cowboys.

A native of Longmont, Colorado, Fabianich and his wife, Heather, live in Morgantown. Fabianich has four children – daughters, Ashleigh and Landis, and sons, Dominic and Markus.