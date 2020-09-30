Brown on Baylor QB Brewer: “He’s a winner”

Baylor’s starting quarterback is a player familiar to the Mountaineers.

Charlie Brewer, a senior from Austin, Texas, will make his fourth appearance in as many years against West Virginia Saturday when the two teams meet at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WVU head coach Neal Brown coached Brewer’s older brother, Michael, at Texas Tech, and called the three-year letterman “a winner.”

“That’s about as good a compliment I could give,” Brown said. “He’s a winner and he’s won at every level, comes from a winning family.”

Brewer first appeared against the Mountaineers in 2017 at McLane Stadium. West Virginia won that game, but Brewer, who replaced starting quarterback Zach Smith, led the Bears in a late-game comeback bid.

Brewer went 8-13 for 109 yards through the air, added another 48 yards on the ground and recorded two scores. Baylor scored 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 38-36.

His second performance in the series was much less magical. In the 2018 meeting at Milan Puskar Stadium, Brewer completed just one of his eight passing attempts before he was benched. WVU jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead and stomped the Bears, 58-14.

But last year, the then-junior helped the Bears snap a three-game losing streak to the Mountaineers. Brewer completed 20 of his 26 passes for 277 yards and two scores and eclipsed 300 yards of total offense as Baylor topped WVU, 17-14.

In Baylor’s opening game last weekend against Kansas, Brewer was 15-23 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown. He added 23 rushing yards vs. the Jayhawks.

WVU and Baylor will clash Saturday at noon ET on ABC.