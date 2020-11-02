Brown on Tonkery TD: “I was super fired up”

When he played high school football at Bridgeport, Dylan Tonkery made a home for himself in the end zone.

West virginia’s redshirt senior linebacker found his way back to the house Saturday against Kansas State.

Tonkery intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for a third quarter score, allowing the Mountaineers to cruise to a 37-10 victory.

Head coach Neal Brown said that play couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy.

“As good a teammate as we have in our football program. Completely unselfish, team guy, coachable,” Brown said. “His teammates love him. So I was super fired up.”

Fellow mountaineer linebacker Tony Fields II has also picked up a weekly award from the Big 12 Conference. He’s the league’s Newcomer of the Week after a 15-tackle-performance against the Wildcats.

