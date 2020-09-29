Brown provides injury update: Cowan questionable for Baylor

MORGANTOWN, WV – SEPTEMBER 12: West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker VanDarius Cowan (8) celebrates after making a sack during the first quarter of the college football game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 12, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

West Virginia came out of Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State mostly healthy, but WVU coach Neal Brown says there are still some uncertainties on his roster before their contest against Baylor on Oct. 3.

Overall, Brown liked how his team was conditioned against the Cowboys,

“Offensively, we were on the field 90-plus snaps, and I thought our guys — especially our big guys…I don’t think fatigue was a factor in the game,” Brown said.

Linebacker VanDarius Cowan was officially announced by Brown as questionable for the Baylor meeting after leaving the contest with a leg injury. He had a sack on Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth, but his leg twisted awkwardly in the process.

“He got hurt on the sack,” Brown said. “He’ll be questionable going into [the Baylor game]. Everybody else, I think we came out relatively healthy.”

In addition to his sack, Cowan added another tackle and assisted on a tackle for loss. He missed much of 2019 due to a season-ending knee injury sustained against Iowa State.