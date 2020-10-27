Brown provides injury updates on Alston, Cowan

Head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update Tuesday during his weekly media session, noting that an injured defensive lineman is making promising progress.

Redshirt junior Taijh Alston, who has yet to play a snap in 2020 due to an achilles injury, will continue conditioning, and Brown said he could return to practice soon.

“Hopefully we can get him where he can practice within the next two weeks, hopefully, if he doesn’t have any setbacks coming off an achilles injury,” Brown said. “He’s ahead of the curve. Our hope is we can get him some action later in November.”

Alston played in just two games in 2019 before a knee injury ended his season. He recorded a sack in the opener against James Madison.

Injured bandit VanDarius Cowan returned to practice last week, but Brown said it was clear that he wasn’t ready for game action.

“Just didn’t look like he was ready to go,” Brown said.

Cowan, who missed most of 2019 due to a suspension and injury, hasn’t played since the Oklahoma State game. Brown didn’t specify if he expects to have Cowan available for Saturday’s game against K-State.

Regardless, the head coach is pleased with redshirt freshman Jared Bartlett and redshirt senior Dylan Tonkery, who have excelled at bandit in recent weeks. Bartlett has logged 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.

“We’ve been getting good production out of that position,” Brown said. “We were really using it by committee anyway. Bartlett and Tonkery, even before VD got hurt, they were splitting time at that position.”