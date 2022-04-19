MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown provided an update on sophomore safety Saint McLeod, who was the victim of a stabbing in March.

McLeod has not practiced with the team this spring as he recovers from what Brown previously called an “unfortunate situation.” But, Brown confirmed Tuesday that the Pennsylvania native is making progress in his recovery.

“I talked to him [Monday]. He’s feeling better,” Brown said. “As far as when he can work out and everything, he told me he ran, so I think wounds are healing, and he seems to be improving.”

During his true freshman season in 2021, McLeod appeared in eight games, starting two at safety. He recorded 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss and forced two fumbles.

If McLeod is cleared to return to the team this fall, he could play an important role for the Mountaineers, who lack experience and depth in the defensive secondary.

WVU football’s annual Gold-Blue Game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.