Breakout back will miss final 4 games; status of two other RBs still unclear

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown.

Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.

The status of the remainder of West Virginia’s running back corps is still unclear. Brown noted that Tony Mathis Jr. is questionable and Justin Johnson Jr. is probable for this Saturday’s contest at Iowa State.

Specifically, Brown said Johnson “will practice with the hope of playing,” while Mathis’ availability will be determined later in the week.

On the offensive line, guard James Gmiter will be out for Saturday’s game after missing WVU’s last two contests. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, left tackle Wyatt Milum will return to the lineup on Saturday after leaving the TCU game with an injury, while right guard Doug Nester is back at practice after missing the contest.

Defensively, Charles Woods will start his second straight game after playing every snap against TCU. Freshmen cornerbacks Mumu Bin-Wahad and Jacolby Spells will return to practice as well and are probable for the clash in Iowa State.

Safety Davis Mallinger, however, will miss the trip to Ames, and Brown was unsure of his status for the remainder of the campaign.

Linebacker Lance Dixon, who missed the TCU game, is doubtful for the Iowa State clash. Brown initially stated Dixon “will miss” the game, but clarified to say that there is “a chance” he appears.