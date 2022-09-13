MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will be without starting cornerback Charles Woods once again this Saturday against Towson (2-0, 0-0 Colonial).

Woods went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ Week One contest versus Pittsburgh.

He did not play against Kansas, and will not suit up this weekend either. What his availability is moving forward remains to be seen.

“He’ll be out again this week,” Brown said Tuesday. “I’ll have a better feel maybe later in the week, kind of what he looks like long-term-wise.”

The head coach also spoke of playing more players in the secondary this week in his Tuesday press conference.

Brown updated the statuses of other players as well.

Jalen Thornton will also be sidelined for the Towson contest. He has not played yet this season.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back next Thursday,” Brown said of the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman. “We’ll know more kind of how he handles the next two days.”

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan White will be back and is anticipated to be a “full go,” according to the head coach.

Sophomore linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave is expected to be able to play this week, as well. Austin-Cave has not suited up in either of West Virginia’s previous games this season.

White, however, did start at right tackle against Pittsburgh.

West Virginia hosts Towson at Milan Puskar Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday.