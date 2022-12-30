Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) looks to the sideline during WVU’s game against Kansas State. (Photo by: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of West Virginia’s NFL prospects is getting the highest chance to showcase his talents to pro scouts.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton tweeted on Friday that he received an invitation to the NFL Combine. He is the first Mountaineer to publicly get the call to the event and continues a long streak of WVU representation that spans the entire 21st century.

Ford-Wheaton finished his career in 2022 as the program’s 15th-leading pass-catcher all-time, reeling in 143 receptions in four seasons for the Mountaineers. He racked up 1,867 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.