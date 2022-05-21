Once again, an alumna of WVU women’s soccer is a champion of Europe.

With a 3-1 victory over FC Barcelona, Kadeisha Buchanan’s Olympique Lyonnais of France won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the eighth time in club history. This is the fifth time Lyon has won the title with Buchanan on the squad.

Buchanan, who played for West Virginia from 2013-16, was an early sub for Lyon in the victory, entering the game in the 14th minute. She appeared in 13 Champions League matches over the season with 11 starts and scored two goals as a defender.

Lyon are also on top of their domestic league, Division 1 Feminine. Buchanan’s club is currently in a title race with the club of her former teammate, Ashley Lawrence’s Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon hold a five-point lead over PSG with two matches to go in the season and a clash between the two sides set for May 29.