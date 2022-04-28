Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter could be poised for another run in the NBA postseason, this time with the reigning champs.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-100 Wednesday to advance to the conference semifinals. The No. 3-seed Bucks will face the No. 2-seed Celtics in the semis, which begin Sunday.

The 26-year-old Carter logged six points and 21 minutes in the decisive game five against Chicago. He averaged 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 15.4 minutes per game in the series.

Carter was also +46 in the series against the Bulls. As reporter Scott Grodsky pointed out on Twitter, JC currently ranks first among all postseason participants in plus-minus.

Last season, Carter reached the NBA Finals as a member of the Phoenix Suns. His Suns lost to the Bucks in six games.