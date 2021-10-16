Cajuste, Smith, Long — list of Mountaineers starting in NFL gets longer on Sunday

Seattle Seahawks fans were struck with one of the biggest scares in football as star quarterback Russell Wilson went down against the Rams. That paved the way for former WVU signal caller Geno Smith to take the position, nearly leading the ‘Hawks to a comeback win over the Rams.

Smith and his Seahawks are in Pittsburgh this weekend to face the Steelers, and he tops the list of a bunch of Mountaineers that have gotten their names called in the league. Here’s a look at what’s been happening at the highest level of football:

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Smith got his first real game action as a Seahawk, and it was quality. Despite falling 26-17 in the Thursday game with the Los Angeles Rams, he threw 10-of-17 for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception as he nearly mounted a come-from-behind win on national television.

In fact, that game alone was the highest number of passing attempts in a season since 2017 — dating back his lone start as a New York Giant in 2017.

This week, he’s back on national TV against the Steelers, when he gets the start at Heinz Field for Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m.

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

While his team may be in crisis at 0-5 with plenty of off-field issues, Austin found some production in week five against the Titans. He caught all five of his targets from Trevor Lawrence for 54 yards.

That was just his second appearance of the season, though, after catching one pass in week four against the Bengals.

This week, the Jags fly out to London to face the Miami Dolphins, with kickoff slated for 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns

The one-year Mountaineer has been fighting off an injury in the early part of the season, but he’s been seeing some time on the field in the last two weeks on special teams — he picked up an assisted tackle in his debut against the Bears in week three, but after that, he’s gone without any stats. He did not appear in week five.

Cleveland has a tough test in the 4:05 p.m. ET time slot as they host the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

White has been a major player for the Chargers, who have emerged as one of the top teams in the NFL. He is on pace to pick up a career-high in tackles, already racking up 28 on the season — including 21 solos.

He played 74 percent of the Chargers’ defensive snaps in their week five win over the Browns, picking up five solo tackles.

This week Los Angeles heads to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots

Cajuste got his first career start on offense against the Houston Texans as the Patriots got the week five win, 25-22.

The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys this week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Glowinski has been one of the main factors on the Colts’ offensive line for four years now, and he’s keeping with that trend through five games this year. He has played 100 percent of Indianapolis’s offensive snaps this year, as well as a handful on special teams.

The struggling Colts took a tough loss on Monday night against the Ravens, their fourth of the season through five games.

They host Houston for week six at 1 p.m. ET.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders

Kwiatkoski is a big piece of the Raiders’ defensive rotation, seeing his snap count rise week-by-week after coming back from a preseason injury. Against Chicago (his former team), he picked up five solo tackles and two assisted as he played 95 percent of the team’s snaps on defense.

Las Vegas heads to Denver to face the Broncos in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Karl Joseph, SS, Pittsburgh Steelers

Joseph was added to the active roster after starting the season off on the practice squad, but he hasn’t seen much game time since. He played just two snaps on defense and six on special teams in the Steelers’ week five win over Denver.

He faces off against this freshman-year quarterback in Smith on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

David Long, LB, Tennessee Titans

Long is a key piece of the stout Titans defense, starting all four games after missing week one. He has missed just two snaps in that span, compiling 29 total tackles.

He hit a season high as the Titans coasted by the Jaguars, notching 10 solo stops and two more assisted.

Tennessee hosts Buffalo for the Monday Night Game on ESPN.

Kenny Robinson, FS, Carolina Panthers

Robinson has made two appearances on special teams for the Panthers in weeks four and five. Carolina is back on the field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Vikings at home.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets

The native West Virginian has worked his way into the Jets rotation, seeing significant time on special teams and some time on offense. He has yet to pick up any offensive stats in five starts and three appearances, but he has made a couple of tackles.

The Jets are off this week with a bye, but return to the field at New England for week seven.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals

A full-time starter in Cincinnati, Spain has helped protect former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow for 100 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. It’s paid off, as the team is off to a winning record through five games.

The Bengals are in Detroit for week six, kicking off against the Lions at 1 p.m. ET.