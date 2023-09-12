MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s soccer forward Marcus Caldeira has been named the College Soccer News National Player of the Week. Additionally, the sophomore also has earned a spot on the Team of the Week.

Caldeira has been tremendous for the 10th-ranked Mountaineers this season, leading the team with six goals, second-most in the nation. He also has found the back of the net in all five games this season, helping WVU to a 5-0 start.

Against American and No. 3 Portland this past week, Caldeira scored a goal in each game, including the game winner in the final seconds against the Pilots. The win extended the Mountaineers’ winning streak to five games, matching the program’s best start to a season set in 1975.

Caldeira is the first Mountaineer to earn a national weekly honor since Luke McCormick was the TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week on Sept. 7, 2021 He is the first WVU player to be recognized by College Soccer News with this honor since Andres Muriel Albino on Sept. 30, 2019. Overall, the Mississauga, Ontario native is the 15th Mountaineer to earn the award since 2004.

West Virginia will be back in action on Friday when it heads to Orlando to battle No. 6 UCF with kickoff set for 7 p.m.