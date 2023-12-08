MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Marcus Caldeira and senior Yutaro Tsukada of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, as announced by the association on Friday.

Caldeira earned a spot on the second team while Tsukada was named to the third team. The pair become the 13th and 14th Mountaineers in program history to be named All-Americans.

It is the fourth time that WVU has had multiple All-Americans in the same year along with 2006, 1968 and 1967.

Caldeira scored 12 goals this season, tied with Tsukada for the most in the Sun Belt and 15th in the country, while also adding three assists. He started the season on a tear, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in the first six games of the year. The Mississauga, Ontario native also had the most notable individual performance of the season when he collected a hat trick in a Mountaineer victory over No. 1 Marshall.

It is Caldeira’s first All-America honor of his career to go along with his First Team All-Region and First Team All-Sun Belt status this season. He is one of just three underclassmen to be named an All-American and the only one on the top two teams.

Tsukada matched Caldeira with 12 goals to lead the team while also dishing out nine assists, 15th-most in the nation. His 33 points is the sixth highest output in the country and the most for a Mountaineer since Andy Bevin had 34 in 2014. The Tokyo native has turned it up in the postseason, scoring six goals in six games.

Tsukada was also named First Team All-Region and First Team All-Sun Belt this season and now adds his first All-America honor of his career to his ledger.

The duo will be back on the pitch with the rest of the Mountaineers on Friday evening in the College Cup Semifinal against Clemson. Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium is set for 6 p.m.