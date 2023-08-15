Caleb McNeely looks into the crow at Globe Life Field. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

West Virginia’s outfield will look considerably different next year.

Caleb McNeely, WVU’s starting right fielder and one of the top hitters in the Mountaineer lineup this season, has signed with the Washington Wild Things, according to the club. The Washington Wild Things, located in Washington, Pennsylvania, are part of the Frontier League, a professional independent baseball league.

He is the third WVU outfielder to sign a pro contract this summer, joining Braden Barry (Toronto Blue Jays) and Landon Wallace (LA Angels).

McNeely played just one season with West Virginia, but made an immediate impact.

He finished the season third on the team in hits (64), doubles (14) and home runs (13), fourth in batting average (.296), runs scored (48) and OPS (.981), and was also among the team’s best in RBI, walks and steals.

On March 31, McNeely became just the fourth player in program history to hit for the cycle. Nearly three weeks later, he became the first Mountaineer player to hit a home run at PNC Park, when he did so against Pitt on April 19.

By signing with the Wild Things, McNeely’s college baseball career has come to an end. The redshirt senior had one more season of eligibility remaining, but is forgoing next season to begin his professional career now.

McNeely was playing with the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League this summer, though that did not impact his standing with the Mountaineers.

The Versailles, Kentucky native was an NJCAA All-American at Walters State Community College (TN) before coming to WVU. He finished his college baseball career with 62 home runs.