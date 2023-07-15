MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia closer Carlson Reed is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Reed, drafted by the Pirates in the fourth round of this year’s Major League Baseball Draft, signed with the club on Friday.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Reed signed with Pittsburgh for $600,000, slightly below the slot value associated with the No. 104 overall pick of this year’s draft. By being selected that early in the fourth round, Reed became the highest-drafted Mountaineer since Alek Manoah in 2019.

In his first season as a full-time reliever, Reed turned into one of the best bullpen arms in the Big 12 this year. He pitched to a 2-1 record with seven saves and a 2.61 ERA. His 60 strikeouts were the third-most by any WVU pitcher this year, and the most by any Mountaineer pitcher who did not make a start on the mound.

The signing of Reed also appears on Pittsburgh’s list of transactions. He has not yet been assigned to a minor league club. The Pirates have affiliates in Bradenton, Florida (Low-A), Greensboro, North Carolina (High-A), Altoona, Pennsylvania (Double-A), and Indianapolis, Indiana (Triple-A).