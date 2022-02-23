Mountaineer kicker is one of nearly 20 WVU athletes to earn the Big 12 Conference's highest academic honor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A total of 19 West Virginia University student-athletes have been honored with the 2022 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday.

The Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award is the Big 12’s highest academic honor.

West Virginia had the third-most honorees, following Baylor (28) and Iowa State (22).

The 19 WVU honorees were from 13 different programs across 11 sports.

West Virginia’s rowing and men’s swimming programs each have three award recipients. The women’s cross country and women’s swimming programs had two recipients, while nine other sports programs had one recipient.

The full list of WVU athletes to receive the award this year are: Timothy Wynia, Baseball; Peyton Kukura and Malina Mitchell, Women’s Cross Country & Track; Casey Legg, Football; Curtis Grant, Men’s Golf; Verena Zaisberger, Rifle; Megan Casner, Megan Present and Emma Toy Rowing; Aaron Denk Gracia, Men’s Soccer; Sephanie Chmiel, Women’s Soccer; Paul Lenz, Joshua Madzy and Conrad Molinaro, Men’s Swimming; Camille Burt and Abigail Riggs, Women’s Swimming; Tessa Constantine, Women’s Track & Field; Kristin Lux, Volleyball; Tucker Nadeau, Wrestling.

The award is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 93-94 and 2003-04).

In order to be eligible for the accolade, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. The honoree, which can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 at the time of the nomination.