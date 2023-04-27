MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get up close and personal with the top team in the Big 12 Conference this weekend on a brand new edition of The WVU Coaches Show.

WVU Baseball went 4-0 last week, and we’re looking back at all the highlights.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will recap the Mountaineers’ sweep over TCU and the 14-2 win over nonconference foe Penn State. They’ll also look ahead to this weekend’s road series against Baylor.

As always, skipper Randy Mazey will sit down to recap the week that was and what impressed him most in those four games. He’ll also bring you his keys for West Virginia’s road trip.

Anjelica also sits down with Mikel Hager, the 69th Mountaineer mascot, following the Passing of the Rifle Ceremony for an exclusive conversation. Hager, a Boone County native, discusses what it means to become the Mountaineer and what he’s looking forward to during his term.

Gold and Blue Nation intern and WVU offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard will bring you a behind-the-scenes look at the annual Blue and Golden Globe Awards. Hubbard talks with student-athletes before the ceremony for a “fit check.”

The WVU Coaches Show is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and airs weekly on the following stations:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Friday at 5 p.m.

WTRF My Ohio Valley — Friday at 11 p.m.

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturday at 9 a.m.

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturday at 9 a.m.

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturday at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturday at 9 a.m.

DC News Now (Hagerstown) — Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Each episode of The WVU Coaches Show is archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch The WVU Coaches Show in your hometown.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.