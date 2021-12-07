Ceili McCabe earns National Athlete of the Week honors

The accolades and accomplishments keep pouring in for West Virginia’s standout runner Ceili McCabe.

The junior distance runner was named the female National Athlete of the Week for Division I indoor track & field on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

McCabe turned in one of the fastest times ever at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Open over the weekend.

Not only did she break the program record with a time of 8:52.52, but it also served as the eighth-fastest time in collegiate history, according to the USTFCCCA.

This marks the first time in program history that a WVU athlete has been named a USTFCCA National Athlete of the Week.

McCabe was recently named the Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year, as well as Big 12 Runner of the Year — the first Mountaineer to ever earn the honor. She also finished in third place at the NCAA Cross Country Championships last month, the best finish in the program’s history.