MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has named its next offensive coordinator. And his name is Chad Scott.

West Virginia’s running backs coach has been elevated to the role of offensive coordinator, according to a release by the program on Monday.

“Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity. I have coached with him for 13 years, and I trust him and the positive energy he brings every day to our team,” head coach Neal Brown said in the release. “Coach Scott has been a part of elite offenses in the past at Troy, Texas Tech, and North Carolina and that experience has prepared him for this leadership role. The fact that he has built strong relationships with our players and is a tremendous teacher of the game will have a positive effect on our entire offensive unit.”

Scott is entering his fifth season on West Virginia’s coaching staff. He has been in charge of the running backs room for each of the past four seasons, though he was also co-offensive coordinator from 2019-2021. The Florida native will continue to serve as the running backs coach, as he will oversee the entire offense this upcoming season.

In 2022, Scott oversaw a running back room that averaged 171.5 yards per game, despite dealing with injuries throughout the second half of the season. Tony Mathis took over as the lead back, and young rushers Justin Johnson, CJ Donaldson, and Jaylen Anderson took big strides in their collegiate careers.

“I appreciate Coach Brown’s confidence in me to take this next step in my coaching career and become the offensive coordinator of the Mountaineers,” Scott said in the program’s statement. “We have a strong nucleus returning, and we know what we need to do to be successful on offense. It’s time to get to work.”

Despite all the injuries, the Mountaineers produced seven 100-yard rushing performances by three different running backs this past season.

Scott has worked with Brown at multiple programs, including Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Troy. He was also a teammate with Neal Brown at Kentucky.

WVU’s new OC is entering his 18th season as a college coach, and he has also spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.