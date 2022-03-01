Senior Kendra Combs of the West Virginia University gymnastics team has been named the Big 12 Conference Co-Gymnast of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Combs’ honor is the first for a WVU gymnast since Kirah Koshinski was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Feb. 6, 2017. Additionally, Combs also is the first Mountaineer gymnast to earn a Big 12 weekly award since sophomore Chloe Asper was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on February 23, 2021.

Additionally, the honor is the first Big 12 weekly award of Combs’ career.

The award comes following Combs’ career-best performance in WVU’s tri meet against George Washington and William & Mary on Feb. 21. She led the Mountaineers with a career-high 39.325 all-around score, topping every podium but beam, as she also earned career-best totals on vault and floor exercise.

Ranked No. 23 nationally on floor in this week’s Road to Nationals rankings, Combs posted a 9.95 on floor on Feb. 21, recording the first 9.95 on floor exercise since Chloe Cluchey on March 1, 2020. Additionally, the Windsor, Connecticut, native’s score on the all-around against GW and W&M was the first 39.325 all-around total since now-assistant coach Zaakira Muhammad earned the mark at the NCAA Morgantown Regional Championships on April 1, 2017.

Combs then went on to post a 9.925 on floor at then-No. 22 North Carolina on Feb. 24, leading the floor lineup to another event win.

Of note, Combs also leads the individual regional rankings on floor in the Southeast region, posting a National Qualifying Score of 9.900 on the event.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown, on Sunday, March 6, to play host to Ball State on Senior Day. Competition inside the WVU Coliseum is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET.

