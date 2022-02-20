MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Trust, which was created in January by former West Virginia quarterback Oliver Luck, and West Virginia University alumnus Ken Kendrick, made its debut on Saturday at Cheat Lake near Morgantown as WVU student-athletes participated in the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics.

The Country Roads Trust is an organization that is aimed at connecting WVU athletes in all sports with name, image, and likeness opportunities.

“As a student athlete, we’re just really busy. And with the new NIL passing, we’re allowed to work with businesses to promote their products,” said WVU volleyball’s freshman setter Kamiah Gibson. “So, [the Country Roads Trust] just help us a little bit on the side to get businesses and get in contact with them, and just get our name out there, and it’s really helpful.”

Gibson said that she wouldn’t have known about the Polar Plunge had it not been for the Country Roads Trust. She added that, since joining the Country Roads Trust program, she has recently struck a deal with an “HVAC company.”

Ten athletes partnered with the group were at Cheat Lake for the annual Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics athletes.

“Being from Morgantown is a very special thing, and being able to do these causes, and just being able to bring the awareness to it is really good for us,” said redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Malone.

The athletes weren’t allowed to take a dip in the frigid waters on Saturday. However, they were paid to make their appearance.

While ultimately that is the goal of the Country Roads Trust for its athletes, the opportunity to give back was not lost on the 10 WVU competitors there.

“[The Country Roads Trust] allows us to have a platform to help something bigger than ourselves,” said redshirt junior offensive lineman James Gmiter. “Like we donated $100 of our money. So we raised $1,000 between the ten of us, and it gives us student athletes a chance to give back to the people that support us all the time.”

Gmiter said that this was the first charity event that he had been a part of.

“[Joining the Country Roads Trust] has been a really good experience, not just for me but a bunch of my teammates. This has been a great experience,” he said. “It feels great to give back.”

For Fairmont native Zach Frazier, Saturday’s event was for a cause that he’s had prior experience with.

“That’s something that’s really close to my heart. You know, I’ve always loved working with the Special Olympics, even in high school,” said Frazier. “It’s brought me joy. I mean, I’ve probably got more out of helping out with Special Olympics than the people that I’m helping. It’s just great. I love it.”

As the NIL era is still in its relative infancy, athletes, coaches, and plenty of others throughout college athletics are still getting adjusted to it.

Gmiter mentioned some of the aspects of it he’s had to learn about as he goes. Malone said things are “picking up” for him, but said the process is still new to him.

For Frazier, being paid to come to an event is a new venture, but, “When I have a chance to, it’s exciting.”