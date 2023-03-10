MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show, Gold and Blue Nation brings you in-depth coverage of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.

Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi are on the road, providing a complete recap of the action from Kansas City, Missouri. They’ll look back at WVU’s win over Texas Tech in the play-in game, as well as the loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the quarterfinals.

We’ll also bring you an exclusive interview with head coach Bob Huggins.

Basketball analyst Warren Baker also made the trip to Kansas City. He joins the program to share his thoughts on the Big 12 Tournament, this year’s senior class and his good friend’s latest career accomplishment.

Plus, get to know WVU’s next Mountaineer mascot, Mikel Hager, and reflect on an eventful senior day victory at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers closed out the regular season by beating K-State, and the honored a trio of seniors and a trio of fifth years before the game.

