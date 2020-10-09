Cross country receives votes in Boost Treadmills NCAA Rankings

The West Virginia University cross country team ranks No. 12 in this week’s Boost Treadmills National Poll.

The United States Track Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) is not publishing national and regional cross country rankings this fall as many NCAA teams are sitting out due to Covid-19.

Boost Treadmills formed a panel of retired and former coaches and have published top 15 national rankings, as well as complete conference rankings. Every two weeks until the end of the season, Boost Treadmills will post the top 15 national rankings on the men’s and women’s sides.

Conferences competing in cross country this fall include the ACC, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, Southern and Sun Belt.

Arkansas ranks No. 1 this week, ahead of No. 2 North Carolina State and No. 3 Notre Dame. No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Ole Miss round out the top five.

The Mountaineers settle in at No. 12, making their first appearance in the poll this season.

WVU opens its shortened 2020 season on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Big 12 Championship at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kansas.

