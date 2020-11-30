Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives around Corey Douglas Jr. #13 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Derek Culver’s MVP performance at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic has earned him recognition from the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia’s junior forward is the Big 12 Player of the Week, becoming the first Mountaineer to earn that title since Jaysean Paige in 2016.

Congratulations DC! Our first @Big12Conference Player of the Week since Jaysean Paige in 2016.



Culver logged his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 15 rebounds against VCU. He also netted 15 points in the championship win over Western Kentucky, guiding the Mountaineers to a 3-0 start.

He averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 52.9 percent from the field at the Crossover Classic. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the foul line after making just 51.7 percent of his free throws last season.