Darel Middleton leaves WVU football

West Virginia defensive lineman Darel Middleton is leaving the Mountaineer football program.

Neal Brown announced the departure of the former Tennessee transfer on Tuesday after Middleton did not travel with the team. The head coach did not add any details, other than to say he is not with the program.

“Middleton is, I would say at this point, no longer with us,” Brown said.

Middleton, who joined the program in July, confirmed the announcement in a Twitter post that afternoon. The reason for his departure, he said, was “due to a lack of maturity, accountability and uncertainty.”

“When I transferred to West Virginia, I thought it was the best move. I thought it was the best opportunity in the small window of time I have to land a position and be on the field by fall,” Middleton wrote. “Things have been great here at West Virginia, but due to unforeseen circumstancees, they counldn’t find a permanent role for me. I am disappointed, but have the utmost respect for the people at West Virginia.”

Middleton went on to thank the Mountaineer coaching staff, especially strength coach Mike Joseph, who he called “the best Strength Coach I’ve been Involved with.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee native appeared in three games for West Virginia as a redshirt junior, seeing the most action in week two against LIU. He added two tackles in that contest, including one solo and one for a loss.

Middleton says he intends to utilize his final year of eligibility and graduate in the spring of 2022.