Darius Hill can flat-out hit.

And he has been showing that on a daily basis this season, at two different levels of Minor League Baseball.

Hill started the year with the Chicago Cubs’ Double-A affiliate in Tennessee. With the Smokies, he collected 57 hits in 44 games, and hit for a .308 batting average. 20 of his hits with Tennessee went for extra bases.

On May 31, Hill was promoted to Triple-A Iowa. He has been even better since being promoted.

The former Mountaineer right fielder is hitting for a .337 average at the Triple-A level. He owns an .811 OPS.

In 47 games with the Iowa Cubs, Hill has collected 62 hits, including 14 extra-base knocks. He is averaging 1.32 hits per game, an even better rate than his hits per game clip at Double-A this season.

Unfortunately for Hill, an 0-for-3 game on Saturday ended a 12-game hitting streak, during which he had seven multi-hit performances. He hit for a .372 average during the streak.

That streak was extended with a walk-off two-run home run on July 17.

Overall this season, Hill has 37 multi-hit games, with 21 coming at the Triple-A level. The outfielder started the year with 10 multi-hit performances in April, and added seven more in May. He collected another 10 in his first full month in the highest level in the minors, and tallied seven more in July.

Hill has smacked two hits in three of his four games played in the month of August.

Impressively, he has had 13 more games this year in which he collects at least two hits (37) than games in which he has zero hits (24).

Hill is hitting for a .322 average with eight home runs and 36 RBI in total this season. His 119 hits are the sixth-most among all Minor League Baseball hitters. Four of the five hitters with more hits this season are also Top 30 prospects within their big league club’s farm system.

Despite his successful MiLB career, Hill does not appear on the Cubs’ list of Top 30 prospects.

Statistically, Hill is one of the best hitters to ever put on a West Virginia University baseball uniform.

He is the program’s all-time leader in doubles (79), second in career hits (304), tied for second in extra-base hits (106), and is sixth in career runs batted in (163).

Hill was taken with the 612th pick in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He was named the Cubs’ minor league player of the month last June.