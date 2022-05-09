The Virginia Tech transfer infielder has been red-hot at the plate as of late

Mazey’s club rallies for a big Sunday win over Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's baseball team surely had a roller-coaster weekend, dropping both legs of a doubleheader on Saturday to Texas but salvaging the series finale on Sunday with a thrilling 8-6 victory. That victory was key for the Mountaineers, who with it remain on top of the Longhorns in the Big 12 standings with two more weekend series to go in the campaign. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down everything that happened over the weekend and look ahead to the rest of the season for WVU. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dayne Leonard’s recent hot streak at the plate has earned him a conference honor.

The Mountaineer catcher and third baseman was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Leonard hit for a .400 average with a pair of extra-base hits and six runs batted in last week.

Four of those RBI came as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate in the series finale victory over the Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

Leonard, a redshirt junior, joined West Virginia in the offseason after spending one season at Virginia Tech. Prior to that, he played two seasons at Des Moines Area Community College.

The Spring Green, Wisconsin native was one of multiple heroes for the Mountaineers on Sunday.

He cleared the bases with a three-run double in the sixth inning that put West Virginia on top.

“I think the third one came back in on me. To be honest, I kind of just blacked out and let everything else take over,” he said after the game. “Yeah, I was just able to put one in play. That was my goal, just put one in play.”

Leonard is currently fourth on the team with a .310 batting average.

He has collected at least one hit in five of his last six games played. Over that span, he’s hit for a .556 average with four extra-base hits.

Leonard is now the third Mountaineer to be named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this season, joining Trey Braithwaite and JJ Wetherholt.

Austin Davis also received a conference weekly honor this year, being named the Big 12 Player of the Week on April 11.