Derek Culver named as top ten finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Derek Culver has been named as one of the top ten centers in the country after earning a spot as one of the top ten candidates for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

Culver was named to the top 20 list before the season’s start in November, and is retaining his spot after the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame narrowed its list to ten candidates on Friday. The junior big man is averaging 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in 15 games played so far this season.

Culver is the only Big 12 center to hold a spot on the list, which includes five candidates from the Big Ten to top it off. Defending winner Luka Garza from Iowa is the marquee name on the watch list.

Five finalists will be presented to the selection committee as well as Abdul-Jabbar himself in February, then the award will be presented on April 9.

2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates

Kofi CockburnIllinois
Luka GarzaIowa
Hunter DickinsonMichigan
Liam RobbinsMinnesota
Nate WatsonProvidence
Trevion WilliamsPurdue
Evan MobleyUSC
Neemias QuetaUtah State
Derek CulverWest Virginia
Charles BasseyWestern Kentucky
Note: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame makes it clear that “[p]layers can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season.”

