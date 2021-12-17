Deuce is loose: Former Mountaineer enjoys best NBA outing so far

TCU vs West Virginia men’s basketball at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on February 23, 2021. (Photo/ Gregg Ellman)

Guard reached double figures for the first time in an NBA game

Two day earlier, former NBA MVP Derrick Rose said it’s all about “opportunity” for rookies who are trying to make it in the NBA.

Thursday night, former Mountaineer Deuce McBride got his best opportunity yet, as he logged 36 minutes in a 116-103 Knicks win at Houston.

McBride NBA career highs in points with 15 and assists with nine, falling just one dime shy of his first double-double. He also grabbed three rebounds, swiped four steals and did not commit a turnover.

Only two other Knicks have recorded a stat line of 15 points, nine assists, four steals and no turnovers (or better) in the 75-year history of the franchise, according to Max Wildstein:

Miles McBride tonight: 15 PTS, 9 AST, 4 STL, 0 TO. He’s the third New York Knick to post that stat line or better and first since Mark Jackson in 1988. — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) December 17, 2021

Thursday also marked McBride’s 10th NBA appearance. The second-round pick has split time between the NBA and G-League this season.

Of note, McBride played the entire second half in the win over the Rockets.

New York returns to action Saturday at Boston. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.