December might be the month of Deuce McBride.

The former West Virginia star is having one of his steadiest months in the NBA for the New York Knicks in December, appearing in all of their six games this month. He is currently on pace to get the most playing time of his young NBA career and is helping the Knicks compile their longest winning streak of the season so far.

McBride has played in six games in December, and New York has won five of those contests. He averages 18.1 minutes and 4.1 points per contest and scored a season-high 10 points against Charlotte on Dec. 9.

The second-year Knick has gotten the added opportunity due to a series of injuries in New York’s backcourt. While a depleted depth chart could be a major problem for some teams, it isn’t for New York, as coach Tom Thibodeau, a renowned defensive tactician, can better utilize the defensive-minded McBride on the court.

“I know I have great length, my arms are pretty long,” McBride said after the Knicks’ win over Atlanta on Dec. 7. “So I understand that guys that are a little quicker, I’ve got to give a little bit more space, and guys that are a little bit slower with the ball I can get into a little mite more. Just understanding and using that to my advantage.”

McBride has also been distributing the ball, averaging 2.5 assists in December. He dished a season-high six assists in New York’s win against the Hawks.

McBride has had a lot of buzz in New York since joining the Knicks in 2021. He hasn’t seen the court at Madison Square Garden extensively, appearing in 56 games in just over two seasons. He has turned heads with his dazzling performances for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League, however, and was one of the best players in that flight last season.

Even his teammates, like former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, who have lost minutes to the young prospect, are happy to see him shine in New York.