Deuce McBride dominates in NBA G League debut

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride was assigned to the NBA G League by the Knicks on Wednesday. A few hours later, the 36th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft put on a show.

McBride got the meaningful minutes his organization was hoping for with the Westchester Knicks in their home opener against the Long Island Nets, and he made the most of them.

First win of the season-



Luka – 32 PTS, 10 REBS

Deuce – 25 PTS, 9 ASTS, 5 REBS

Shmitty – 19 PTS, 10 REBS pic.twitter.com/T1GTyYyfWD — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) November 18, 2021

McBride tallied 25 points, a game-high nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the 104-98 win. he had nine points and four assists in the opening quarter. He also had a big three-pointer that helped Westchester go on a run and reclaim the lead. In 41 minutes of action, the rookie went 10-of-24 from the field and committed just three turnovers. Luka Samanic was the Knicks’ leading scorer with 32 points.

Before leaving his mark in the developmental league, McBride totaled four minutes between two games with the team that drafted him.

Westchester’s next contest will be a rematch with Long Island on Nov. 23. The New York Knicks also host the Los Angeles Lakers on that same night.