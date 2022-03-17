Deuce McBride has worked his way into the rotation at the Garden.

The rookie guard logged 20 minutes in the New York Knicks’ 128-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, adding seven points, three assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. It was the seventh time McBride logged 20 minutes or more in a game, and his rebounding total tied his career-high.

McBride also showed out in the advanced stats, recording a game score of 11.9 — the second-best of his career.

The WVU great has entered Tom Thibodeau’s regular rotation throughout March, appearing in eight straight games for the Knicks. New York is fighting for a playoff spot in the home stretch of the season as they sit 6.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they’ve remained stagnant with just four wins in that 8-game stretch. 13 games remain on the Knicks’ schedule.

McBride has made 30 appearances in his rookie season in between outstanding performances for the G League Westchester Knicks. He averages 1.9 points, 1.1 assists and 0.9 rebounds in the NBA.