MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s officially been one year since Deuce McBride heard his name called in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s been making his presence known in New York ever since.

McBride, who was selected by the Knicks in the second round, started his rookie year the same way he ended it – impressing in the NBA Summer League.

Here’s a look at some of the milestone moments McBride saw in year one: