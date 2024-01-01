West Virginia wide receiver Devin Carter has one more college football game to play.

The fifth-year wideout has accepted an invitation to play in the annual Hula Bowl, sponsored by Caribe Royale, in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s Hula Bowl will be played on January 13, beginning at Noon ET at UCF’s FBC Mortage Stadium.

Carter has already played inside that stadium this season. He hauled in three catches for 47 yards in West Virginia’s 41-28 win over the Knights in late October.

In his only season with the Mountaineers, Carter tallied 27 catches for 501 yards and two touchdowns. His receiving yards are the second-most he had in one season at the collegiate level, and his 18.6 yards per catch are a career-high.

Carter finished his collegiate career with 145 receptions for 2,407 yards and 12 touchdowns. He spent the first five years of his career with North Carolina State, redshirting with the Wolfpack in 2018.

His best game as a Mountaineer came on October 12 when he made five catches for 115 yards in WVU’s last-second loss to Houston. Carter led West Virginia in receiving yards and was second on the team in receptions this season.

Former WVU defensive Back Alonzo Addae played in the 2022 Hula Bowl. Former Mountaineers T.J. Simmons and Michael Brown were both invited in 2021. Rex Sunahara played in 2020, and former WVU defensive end Johnny Dingle played in the 2008 iteration of the game. West Virginia quarterback Marc Bulger appeared in the game in 2000.