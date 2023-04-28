WVU football helmet on display during 2022 fall camp (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Defensive end Tyrin Bradley announced his commitment to WVU football on Friday.

“110% committed. Let’s do this” the transfer from Abilene Christian wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher appeared in 18 games over the past two years with the Wildcats.

Last season, he earned first-team all-conference honors with 49 tackles, 10 TFLs and four sacks.

The Lubbock native has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He becomes the third defensive lineman to commit to WVU this off-season. Bluefield native Sean Martin is the only returning starter up front on Jordan Lesley’s side of the ball.