Doege earns nod for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

WVU quarterback Jarret Doege lines up behind center in a game against Iowa State. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

For the second time in his career, WVU quarterback Jarret Doege is the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Doege led WVU to a 31-23 victory over Texas Saturday, his first victory against the Longhorns. The signal caller completed 27 of his 43 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with nine different receivers in the process. He did not throw an interception.

The native of Lubbock, Texas, continues to lead the Big 12 in passing yards this season with 2,738.

Doege has now completed 566 passes in his career, ranking third in WVU history. He also ranks fifth among Mountaineer quarterbacks in career passing yards with 6,143.

West Virginia (5-6) plays its regular season finale Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Kansas. The Mountaineers must win that contest to become bowl eligible.