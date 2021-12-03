Dominant Deuce: McBride nets 31 points in G-League win on Thursday night

The rookie has done it again -- former WVU star is showing out in the pros

Two former Mountaineers faced off against each other in the NBA G-League Thursday night. Deuce McBride was the starting point guard for the Westchester Knicks while Da’Sean Butler was on the other sideline as an assistant coach for the College Park Skyhawks. It was the most recent WVU star who made the headlines in the 123-102 win for his team.

After being assigned to Westchester that morning, McBride led all scorers with 31 points. He made 12-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three-point range. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out a team-high nine assists.

On @nyknicks assignment, @deucemcb11 led Westchester with 31 PTS on 60% and 9 ASTS. He also went 5-of-8 from three in the win.#WatchUsRise pic.twitter.com/TL9bSP2IWo — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) December 3, 2021

The rookie recently scored his first NBA points with New York on Nov. 26. In his previous G-League appearance on Monday, he tallied 28 points in 41 minutes of action, including a huge dunk that made the rounds on social media.

Deuce and Westchester will next play on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, also against Butler and the Skyhawks.