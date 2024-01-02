MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Hula Bowl announced Tuesday that WVU offensive lineman Doug Nester has accepted an invitation to play in its all-star game on Jan. 13 at UCG FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Nester played the last three seasons at WVU after transferring from Virginia Tech following a two-year stint in Blacksburg.

The Kenova, West Virginia, native’s 52 collegiate starts were the most by any player on the 2023 WVU roster. He also won the 2022 and 2023 Iron Mountaineer Award that recognizes players who best took advantage of the Mountaineers’ offseason strength and conditioning program.

Former WVU defensive Back Alonzo Addae played in the 2022 Hula Bowl. Former Mountaineers T.J. Simmons and Michael Brown were both invited in 2021. Rex Sunahara played in 2020, and former WVU defensive end Johnny Dingle played in the 2008 iteration of the game. West Virginia quarterback Marc Bulger appeared in the game in 2000.

WVU receiver Devin Carter also accepted a Hula Bowl invitation Wednesday.