MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will face North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game this postseason. It will be the third meeting between the Mountaineers and Tar Heels in a bowl game.
Mack Brown was on the UNC sidelines for the first meeting, and the second was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both will be true this time around.
Below is information for fans who are headed to the Queen City to watch Neal Brown and West Virginia face Mack Brown’s Tar Heels on Dec. 27.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl game information
- Date: Dec. 27, 2023
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch ESPN
- Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- Tickets: Ticketmaster (*Note: Ticket information regarding WVU’s allotment will be released separately)
- Fan Information: Events, Tailgating, FanFest, etc.
- WVU record: 8-4
- North Carolina record: 8-4
- Series history: Tied 1-1
- Last meeting: The Mountaineers defeated the Tar Heels 31-30 in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 27, 2008, in the Meineke Car Care Bowl