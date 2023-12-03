MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will face North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game this postseason. It will be the third meeting between the Mountaineers and Tar Heels in a bowl game.

Mack Brown was on the UNC sidelines for the first meeting, and the second was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both will be true this time around.

Below is information for fans who are headed to the Queen City to watch Neal Brown and West Virginia face Mack Brown’s Tar Heels on Dec. 27.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl game information